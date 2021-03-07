Creamline, five other PVL teams cleared for return to practice

SIX teams can finally return to practice starting this week ahead of the Premier Volleyball League (PVL) Open Conference next month.

PVL president Ricky Palou bared on Sunday evening that six clubs have secured the approval of Games and Amusement Board (GAB) and permission from the local government units of their respective training venues.

Creamline, Choco Mucho and Perlas Spikers got the go-signal to train at the Ronac Gym in Shaw Boulevard, Mandaluyong. Petro Gazz is also set to return to practice at The Arena in San Juan City.

Newcomer Peak Form and BaliPure can begin their build-up in an exclusive village in Greenhills.

Palou said that GAB has already inspected the training facilities of PLDT at San Sebastian College gym and Cignal at Paco Arena but both teams are still waiting for their permits from the Manila LGU.

“Yung PLDT and Cignal hinihintay na lang yung LGU approval. Kapag nabigay yun sa GAB okay na rin sila,” Palou said. “I’m assuming this week lahat yun maayos na.”

PHOTO: dante peralta

The PVL president said that only four to five players and a coach are allowed per training session. A health officer will monitor the practices to make sure that health and safety protocols are being followed.

The venue should be disinfected. Wearing masks is not required when training on the court but players should frequently use hand sanitizers.

The use of the showers in the training venue is prohibited, while each player should bring her own bottled water since using of water dispensers won't not allowed.

From its initial target of April 10, PVL is looking to stage its Open Conference on May 8 under a bubble format at the Inspire Sports Academy in Calamba, Laguna to give teams ample time to prepare after coming off a year of inactivity.