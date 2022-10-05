PVL to implement video challenge system for Reinforced Conference

THE Premier Volleyball League (PVL) is set to implement a video challenge system in the season-ending Reinforced Conference, Sports Vision Management Group President Ricky Palou confirmed Wednesday.

The equipment, however, is yet to arrive in the Philippines.

"We will definitely have a video challenge and we're just hoping that it will get here in time for the opening," Palou said.

Sports Vision Marketing Head Fred Fateh said the delay in the delivery is being caused by the "global shortage on semiconductors," but the league expects the system to be functional by October 25.

"We have asked for it to be shipped on the fastest route available, probably DHL, and I anticipate it will take three to four days to arrive here, three to four days to get it cleared from customs," he said.

"My anticipation is probably the 25th of October we will have it. We will miss a few games but it will be here," he said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The season-ending conference is set to kick off on October 8, Saturday, at Sta. Rosa Sports Complex. The tournament will have double-headers every Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

See full sched here.

Nine teams - led by reigning champions Creamline, returning F2 Logistics and newcomer Akari - will take part in a single-round robin eliminations.

Watch Now

The top four teams will advance to the semifinals for another single-round robin to determine the top two teams that will dispute the title in a best-of-five finals - the first in PVL history.

The No. 3 and 4 ranked teams will face off in a best-of-three battle for bronze.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.