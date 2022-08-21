China makes quick work of South Korea in AVC Cup

CHINA scored a quick 25-9, 25-8, 25-9 win over South Korea at the start of the AVC Cup for Women on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena.

Zhuang Yushan had 13 points, including eight in the third set, while Zhou Yetong and Hu Mingyuan added 11 and 10 points, respectively, for the Chinese.

Setter Sun Haiping was solid in the service area, drilling five of China's 13 service aces.

The Koreans are fielding in high school standouts who are getting a taste of high-level international play and were immediately tested by the Chinese.

"The rest of the teams are all seniors while we are all young generation. So we will learn more and more throughout the competition," said South Korea playmaker Choi Yeonghye through an interpreter.



The Chinese outhit the Koreans, 38-16, and had recorded 10 blocks in the 69-minute match to open Pool A.

"They are strong, they have the height and everything. They gave us a hard time," said the 17-year old Choi, regarding the five-time AVC Cup for Women winners.

Opposite spiker Choi Hosun led South Korea with seven kills while Kim Seyul chipped in three points.

China shoots for its second straight win in the group against Vietnam at 1 p.m. on Monday, while South Korea will take on Iran in the nightcap at 7 p.m.

