Bryan Bagunas leads Win Streak to Top League title in Taiwan

BRYAN Bagunas made waves in Taiwan, earning his first title overseas with Win Streak in Taiwan's Top League.

Bagunas had 42 points on 39 attacks, two blocks, and an ace to lead Win Streak to its first title in the league, defeating defending and seven-time champions Pingtung Taipower sets, 19-25, 25-20, 18-25, 25-21, 15-12.

The victory made Bagunas the first male Filipino volleyball player to become a champion abroad, and the second Filipino after Jaja Santiago who helped Aego Medics win the Japan V. Cup in 2021.



The UAAP MVP played for three years in Japan V. League before moving to Taiwan in 2022.

PHOTO: Win Streak Instagram

The 25-year-old outside hitter did not see action in the 2023 Spikers' Turf Open Conference semifinals with Imus after his Taiwanese club made it to the finals.

Bagunas also withdrew from the Philippine team to the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May as he prepares for his wedding.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN