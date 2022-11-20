Belen assures SSL title won't lull NU Lady Bulldogs into complacency

ALYSSA Solomon's season-long brilliance earned her a host of awards including two MVP trophies and a place at the head of the Shakey's Super League (SSL) Dream Team.

Apart from her league and Finals MVP awards, Solomon was also hailed as the best opposite spiker, joining teammates Bella Belen and Sheena Toring who won 2nd best outside spiker and 2nd best middle blocker, respectively.

The newly crowned double MVP had the graduating seniors on her mind in leading the team to SSL glory capped by a 25-23, 25-20, 25-20 win over a shorthanded La Salle side in Saturday's final at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

"Super memorable [ng panalo na 'to] kasi since last playing year na ng iba naming seniors, siguro ito 'yung [pinaka-magandang] naging pre-season sa amin," said Solomon.

Belen, who also knows a thing or two about individual accolades, said complacency is never an option.

"Dapat mag-double time pa kami lagi every game and hindi dapat kami makampante kahit lamang na kami [sa laro]. Dapat lagi naming binibigay yung best namin kahit sino pa katapat namin," Belen said.

Meanwhile, the Lady Spikers were represented by best middle blocker Thea Gagate and best outside spiker Angel Canino, who stood out in the team's runner-up finish.

Completing the Dream Team cast are Adamson's Louie Romero as best setter and UST's Bernadette Pepito as best libero.

Romero's Lady Falcons prevailed over Pepito's Tigresses in the battle for third to claim the last podium spot.