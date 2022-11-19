NU Lady Bulldogs sweep shorthanded La Salle to rule Shakey's Super League

FOR the young and feisty Lady Bulldogs, winning never stops.

National University cemented its reputation as college volleyball royalty after taking home the Shakey's Super League (SSL) title at the expense of the De La Salle Lady Spikers, 25-23, 25-20, 25-20, on Saturday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

NU vs La Salle Shakey's Super League title game

The reigning UAAP champions clamped down on a shorthanded yet resilient DLSU squad after averting multiple comeback bids from the Lady Spikers all match long.

NU overcame a rare slow start to the match, with their second-stringers pouncing hard in the second frame before wrapping up the championship in straight sets.

Alyssa Solomon was named Finals MVP with an impressive 14-point outing off 10 attacks, one block, and three aces.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

"Super memorable [ng panalo na 'to] kasi since last playing year na ng iba naming seniors, siguro ito 'yung [pinaka-magandang] naging pre-season sa amin," said Solomon, who paid tribute to their graduating seniors in the victory.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

With another piece of silverware clinched, the Lady Bulldogs extend their unbeaten run to 24 games this year ahead of their much-awaited title defense in UAAP Season 85.