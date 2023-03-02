Sto Nino de Praga takes on Bethel Academy in PNVF Under-18 championships

SANTO Nino de Praga eyes its fourth straight win when it faces Bethel Academy in a showdown of Cavite teams in the Philippine National Volleyball Federation (PNVF) Under-18 Championships on Friday at the Rizal Memorial Coliseum.

Santo Nino de Praga aims to keep Trece Martires City’s flag unscathed against the girls from the City of General Trias in a Pool D clash at 12:30 p.m. in the third weekend of the tournament organized by the PNVF.

Team Nagcarlan of Laguna seeks its third win in as many matches as it battles Canossa Academy of Lipa City in boys’ Pool D at 6:30 p.m.

In the other girls’ matches, De La Salle-Lipa guns for a second straight win in Pool A when it squares off with New Gen Volleyball Club (1-2) of Santa Cruz (Laguna) at 9:30 a.m. in Pool A and Nagcarlan (1-2) faces Parañaque Thunderbolts Club (1-1) in Pool B at 11 a.m.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Canossa completes its double-header at 2 p.m. against Marikina Titans in the championships supported by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, PLDT, Rebisco and Akari.

In other boys’ action, Parañaque National High School (1-1) collides with De La Salle-Lipa (1-1) in Pool C, followed by 5 p.m. game between Makati City (0-1) and La Salle Greenhills (0-2) at 5 p.m.