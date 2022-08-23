Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Volleyball

    PH spikers put up brave stand before losing to China in AVC Cup

    by Jillian Velasco
    2 hours ago
    Jema Galanza China versus Philippines AVC Cup
    PHOTO: Marlo Cueto

    HOST Philippines' gallant stand was not enough to stop defending champion China on Tuesday night in their Asian Volleyball Confederation (AVC) Cup for Women match o Tuesday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

    Returning Jia De Guzman and Tots Carlos led what was as an underdog Philippine side made up mostly of Creamline club players who put up a whale of a fight before losing in straight sets, 25-16, 25-22, 25-20.

    China is now a win away from sweeping Pool A while the hosts remained winless in two games, although they need just one win in their remaining two games to advance to the quarterfinals for the first time.

