Jema Galanza stands tall to lead a gallant PH stand vs China

AT 5-foot-7, Jema Galanza punched in a total of 11 points, from nine attacks and two serves, as the Philippines mounted a gallant stand against powerhouse China, 16-25, 22-25, 20-25, on Tuesday night at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig.

Alongside Tots Carlos who led the way with 15 points and Michele Gumabao with 11 markers, Galanza led the fight for the resilient hosts.

"Hindi namin na inexpect na nandito kami. 'Yung iba, inexpect pa nga na tatambakan kami, pero nandito kami ngayon. Ang mindset talaga namin ay manalo," she told SPIN.ph after the game.

Ranged against the Asian giants, most of them a head taller than her, the former Adamson star said she was the least bit intimidated.

"Biggest struggle? Dahil maliit ako, ako pinaka-maliit lagi, 'yun talaga disadvantage pero andun pa rin ang mindset ko na i-improve ang sarili ko. Inaalam ko kung ano 'yung pwede kung gawin na ayon sa height ko," she shared.

The 25-year-old too, is one of the veterans in the young roster, and she's glad to lead from the front.

How does she do it, though?

Jema Galanza musters her fighting spirit

"Hindi ako more on vocal, talagang kailangan ipakita mo rin kung paano ka sa loob ng court. Hindi 'yung makikita na panghihinaan ka, o ikaw pa mismo ang mada-down. [As a leader,] ikaw dapat ang magbibigay ng energy sa bawat isa," she said.

