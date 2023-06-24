Iran relegates Philippines to battle for seventh place

IRAN overpowered the Philippines, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16, on Saturday, relegating the Filipinas to the battle for seventh spot in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia.

Iran plays in the fifth place match against Australia.

The Philippines, featuring Faith Nisperos, Shaya Adorador and captain Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, hopes to finish the tournament on a bright note as it takes on Uzbekistan on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

PHOTO: AVC Facebook

