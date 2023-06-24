Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Sat, Jun 24
    Iran relegates Philippines to battle for seventh place

    by John Mark Garcia
    3 hours ago
    PHOTO: AVC Facebook

    IRAN overpowered the Philippines, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16, on Saturday, relegating the Filipinas to the battle for seventh spot in the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia.

    Iran plays in the fifth place match against Australia.

    See Philippines' gallant stand falls short against Aussies in AVC Cup

    The Philippines, featuring Faith Nisperos, Shaya Adorador and captain Aiza Maizo-Pontillas, hopes to finish the tournament on a bright note as it takes on Uzbekistan on Sunday at 11:30 a.m.

    PHOTO: AVC Facebook

