Philippines' gallant stand falls short against Aussies in AVC Cup

THE Philippines suffered a 18-25, 22-25, 25-21, 20-25 loss at the hands of Australia on Friday, bowing out of semifinal contention at the 2023 AVC Challenge Cup for Women in Indonesia.

After dropping the first two sets, the Pinay spikers fought back to win the third frame but could not complete the reverse sweep for a place in the Final Four.

The nationals fell short of replicating Creamline-Philippines' five-set triumph over the Aussies in last year's AVC Cup, relegating the team to the classification round.

Shaya Adorador and Faith Nisperos led the attack for the youth-laden squad while a stellar setting performance from Mich Cobb lost steam as she was surprisingly taken out in the fourth set by Philippine coach Jorge Souza de Brito.

The Philippines now takes on Iranon Saturday, with the winner advancing to the battle for fifth place on Sunday against either Australia or Uzbekistan.

Meanwhile, the losing sides will vie for seventh place.