SEE full Philippine team lineup for AVC Cup for Women

THE Philippine National Volleyball Federation released on Wednesday the names of 14 players who will represent the country in the Asian Volleyball Confederation Cup for Women starting on Sunday at the PhilSports Arena in Pasig City.

The national women's team is composed of players from newly-crowned Premier Volleyball League Invitational Conference champion Creamline. The team opens its campaign against Vietnam on Sunday before taking a Monday off.

The PNVF tapped the PVL champion to represent the Philippines in the Asian showpiece after disbanding the national women's team after a squabble with NU management over the squad's participation in the PVL as a guest team.

The Philippines resumes its bid against China on Tuesday and Iran on Wednesday before wrapping up pool play action against Korea on Thursday.

The national women's team needs to finish in the top four in Pool A to qualify for the quarterfinals. The fifth-placed team in Pool A will finish in ninth place.

Pool B was reduced to four teams after the withdrawal of Kazahkstan on Tuesday. Japan, Thailand, Chinese-Taipei and Australia make up Pool B.

Four players — Alyssa Valdez, Jia de Guzman, Jema Galanza and Risa Sato — were part of the Philippine squad that placed ninth in the last AVC Cup for Women competition in Nakhon Ratchasima, Thailand, in 2018.

Completing the 14-women team are Ced Domingo, Jeanette Panaga, Michele Gumabao, Ella de Jesus, Pau Soriano, Kyla Atienza, Fille Cayetano, Kyle Negrito, Rose Vargas, and Tots Carlos.

Sherwin Meneses is the head coach and his assistants are Karlo Santos and Bok Morado, with strength and conditioning coach Mark Caron.

The team resumed training on Wednesday at the PhilSports Arena.

PHOTO: PVL





Players Position

Alyssa Valdez Outside Hitter

Ced Domingo Middle Blocker

Risa Sato Middle Blocker

Jeanette Panaga Middle Blocker

Michele Gumabao Opposite

Ella de Jesus Libero

Pau Soriano Middle Blocker

Kyla Atienza Libero

Jia de Guzman Setter

Fille Cayetano Outside Hitter

Kyle Negrito Setter

Rose Vargas Outside Hitter

Tots Carlos Opposite

Jema Galanza Outside Hitter



Coaching staff:

Sherwin Meneses Head coach

Karlo Santos Assistant Coach

Ariel Morado Trainer

Mark Caron Strength and Conditioning

