All Set for V-League return: Here’s the group play schedule

THE V-League has released the preliminary match schedules starting with men’s play on Oct. 16 at Paco Arena in Manila.

Twelve men's teams are split into two groups, with Pool A bannered by Spikers' Turf champions National University, with Adamson, La Salle, University of Sto. Tomas, Arellano, and College of St. Benilde completing the cast.

Ateneo, Far Eastern University, University of the Philippines, Perpetual, San Beda, and San Sebastian are in Pool B.

The Falcons and Blazers play in the first match of the opening quadruple-header.

In the women’s division, Pool A has Ateneo, Adamson, FEU, and San Sebastian, while Pool B features NCAA champion College of St. Benilde, San Beda, UP, and UST.

The V-League women's tournament opens on Oct. 19 with Ateneo and San Sebastian playing in the fiurst match.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

The preliminaries serve as a classification round for the playoffs, thus no team will be eliminated after the first round of play for both divisions.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

The tournaments are set to run until November.

The schedule:

Watch Now

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.