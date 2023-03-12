Many-time PH skipper Aby Marano retires from national team duties

ABY Marano has retired from representing the Philippines in the international stage.

The 30-year-old middle blocker and former national team captain has announced her retirement from national team duties in a short Instagram post on Sunday.

“Nagwakas na ang serbisyo sa bayan, dito naman, dito na lang, dito na palagi. Maraming salamat. Love, Capt. Tyang,” she wrote.

The announcement came just a few days before the announcement of the national pool for the 32nd Southeast Asian Games in Cambodia in May.

Marano has been part of the national team since 2015 and led the squad to a bronze-medal finish in the first leg of the 2019 ASEAN Grand Prix.

She was named the team captain several times, the latest during the 31st SEA Games in Hanoi, Vietnam where the Philippines finished fourth.

Marano is currently leading the F2 Logistics in the 2023 Premier Volleyball League All-Filipino Conference where it marked a milestone on Saturday after clinching its first ever semifinals spot in the pro league.

