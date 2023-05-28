Over 100 slots to world meets at stake in Ironman PH, Subic 70.3 races

OVER a hundred berths in three Ironman World Championships will be up for grabs when the Century Park full Ironman and the Subic Ironman 70.3 races are held on June 11 in Subic Bay.

Fifty 50 slots will be disputed for the IM world meet in France and 25 berths in the Kona, Hawaii championship are available for the top finishers in the grueling 3.8km swim, 180km bike and 42km run race.

Meanwhile, 30 spots for the 70.3 World Championship in Finland will be up for grabs in the 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21km run.

“This only guarantees a spirited, furious duel in various age group categories for slots in these World Championships, the ultimate goal of each endurance racer,” said The Ironman Group/SEI general manager Princess Galura.

The Nice, France world tilt will be staged on Sept. 10 while the Kona, Hawaii event is set on Oct. 14. The 70.3 championship in Finland will be held on Aug. 26-27 under the Nordic midnight sun.

The full Ironman PH race over 500 triathletes, including 89 in the 45-49 age group division. Other age categories (male and female) are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 40-44, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

A banner field is also expected in the 70.3 race with the premier 40-44 age bracket luring over a hundred triathletes. Other age category titles to be disputed in both the male and female divisions are 18-24, 25-29, 30-34, 35-39, 50-54, 55-59, 60-64, 65-69, 70-74 and 75-and-above.

Also to be held is a IM 70.3 relay race, which has so far attracted over 50 teams.

While Czech Petr Lukosz, who topped the Ironman PH last year, remains out of the early roster of entries, Filipina champion Ines Santiago is back, keen on her retaining the crown she claimed in wire-to-wire fashion.

Registration is ongoing for the event backed by Century Tuna, global premier partners Vinfast, Active, Gatorade, Hoka, Roka, Breitling Co., Fulgaz, Hyperice, Qatar Airways, Red Bull, Santini and Wahoo, Always Advancing, Ekoi and Nirvana, Subic Bay, Lightwater, NLEX/SCTEX, 2Go and Prudential Guarantee.