Melvin Jerusalem loses WBO title with 7th round TKO vs Collazo

MELVIN Jerusalem yielded his WBO minimumweight crown Sunday (Manila time) after losing by TKO against Oscar Collazo of Puerto Rico on Saturday at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California (Sunday, Manila time).

Collazo methodically broke down Jerusalem early on, and then stepped on the onslaught midway through the 12-round fight.

See Astrolabio denied of WBO title as Moloney ekes out majority decision win

The Filipino was at the receiving end of Collazo’s heavy attack in the seventh round and was staggered with a quick left cross by the 26-year-old challenger, so much so he had enough by the end of the round that his corner told referee Ray Corona to stop the fight.

Collazo, 26, and promoted by former world champion Miguel Cotto, became the fastest fighter from Puerto Rico to become a world champion.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

“The game plan was to attack the body,” said the new champion, now with a record of 7-0 with 5 KOs. “By the fourth and fifth rounds, I could tell he was breathing harder and was slowing down. I just kept chopping the tree. Chop the three. My corner helped me stay calm and stick to the game plan.”

It was a sorry ending for Jerusalem (20-3, 12 KOs), who was making the first defense of the 105lb title he won by second round knockout over Masataka Taniguchi in Osaka just last January.