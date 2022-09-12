Triathlon returns to New Clark City in big new race expected to draw 700 athletes

GOCLARK Sports & Events, RLC Residences, and the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) have teamed up to host the biggest triathlon race in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac, where about 700 triathletes across the country are expected to compete for a podium finish.

The RLC Residences New Clark City Triathlon, which will happen on Sunday, September 25, marks the return of the multisport activity in the world-class sports complex, after its inaugural race in October 2019.

“When we organized the inaugural New Clark City Triathlon in October 2019, we were awed with the magnificent structures that were built for the 2019 Southeast Asian Games," said GoClark Sports Race Director Jumbo Tayag.

GoClark Sports was taksed to test the facilities as preparations for the regional games. However, the triathlon event was ultimately held in Subic Freeport Zone, where the Philippines easily ruled over all three events.

"Then the pandemic happened, and all sporting events were put on hold. This year, we gradually put out events as we help put back sports tourism to where it was pre-pandemic,” continued Tayag.

RLC Residences New Clark City Triathlon will be 'race experience like no other,' say organizers

“The RLC Residences New Clark City Triathlon is our 7th race this year since the government allowed us to hold events last April," said Tayag.

"We are grateful to be able to organize events that cater to people that exhibit an active lifestyle. We share the same values with RLC Residences, and with their support, participants should expect a high-quality event and a race experience like no other."

The 2022 New Clark City Triathlon will feature all the world-class facilities of the New Clark City National Government Administrative Center (NGAC).

The signature category of New Clark City Long Triathlon will feature a 900-meter swim in the FINA-approved Aquatics Center, a two-lap 50-kilometer bike course that traverses the Clark International Airport to New Clark City Access Road with a vista of the Zambales mountainscape, as well as a 12-kilometer run around the New Clark City Athletics Stadium.

Triathletes will be welcomed back into the finish chute inside the Aquatics Center with a throng of cheering friends, family and supporters.

“We are very excited and equally proud to be part of this year’s New Clark City Triathlon. As we raise our game in designing homes where our residents can build their best life, we also put an effort to support athletes, especially our very own RLC Triathlon Team, in their quest to achieve new grounds and motivate others to live a healthy and active lifestyle," said Karen Cesario, RLC Residences Marketing Head and Chief Integration Officer.

"Also, we love being part of sporting events such as this one because we get inspired by the athletes’ passion and dedication. This pushes us to be more committed with our own craft - building beautiful and well-designed condominiums that our customers will be proud to call home."

