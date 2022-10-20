Alveo 5150 Subic Bay triathlon top bets carry Ironman ambition

A SLEW of campaigners in Sunday's Alveo 5150 Subic Bay are using the endurance race held under the Olympic-style setup as part of their buildup for the tougher IRONMAN 70.3 Puerto Princesa next month.

Bea Quiambao, a top bet both in the overall individual championship and in the 20-24 age category, is one of the bidders priming up for the premier triathlon race, set over a punishing 1.9km swim, 90km bike and 21.1km run, on Nov. 13 which will feature a number of foreign and local aces.

Quiambao is actually seeking a second victory in the 1.5km swim, 40km bike and 10km run event after topping the 5150 Bohol last July. While the Next Step Tri stalwart is upbeat, she remains wary of her chances with a host of talented triathletes also coming into the event in top form and brimming with confidence.

They include Jacquelyn Cruz of Chery Auto PH and Charlotte Jackson of Fit PH, who are also both vying in the 25-29 division; Trifam’s Ma. Klarissa Daly, who is also competing in the 30-34 class with Kath Lagunsad of Sante Barley Tri Team; and 45-49 age group campaigner Annalie Marfil of Jumpstart Tri Club, headed by coach Patrick Joson.

Meanwhile, the 5150 Subic serves not only as a venue for athletes wanting to do short-distance but challenging races in a world-class set-up but it also highlights Alveo Land’s continuing effort to help promote a healthy lifestyle among Filipinos.

“Alveo is truly proud to continue being part of these IRONMAN events. For over 20 years, we continuously strive to build a strong sense of community in our multiple developments all over the country.

"It has been our main thrust to create spaces and communities that build multiple opportunities for a better lifestyle and promote overall health and well-being," said Alveo Land president Meann Dy.

Other titles to be disputed in the event, sponsored by Alveo, SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo, are the relay all-male and all-female, the relay mixed and the Go For Gold Sunrise Sprint.

Deadline for listup is on Saturday). For details, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com

