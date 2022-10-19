Baniqued eyes double as Sunrise Sprint kicks off Subic Bay triathlon weekend

WACKY Baniqued, the most prominent star to come out of the IronKids program, steps up his drive for multi-sport honors at a higher level as he banners the cast in the Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint spicing up the Alveo 5150 Subic Bay triathlon on Sunday.

Now 20, the Team TNST spearhead from San Pedro, Laguna seeks to sweep both the overall and age-group titles in the short-distance event, which features a 750m open-water swim, 20km bike ride and a 5km run at Subic Bay Boardwalk.

Dubbed as S2, the sub-category to the centerpiece Alveo 5150 is aimed at providing a venue for those making a comeback in the ever-growing sport and at the same time provide quality triathlon experience on an Olympic-style course setup.

Designed for beginners

It is also designed for beginners wanting to race without having to worry about long periods of training and those seeking to immerse themselves into triathlon.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

“The Go for Gold Sunrise Sprint symbolizes strength and hope – hope for everyone that things will get better and time to draw strength from each other as we heal around the world,” said Go for Gold PH founder Jeremy Go.

For Alveo 5150 details, log on to www.ironman.com. For the Sunrise Sprint, log on to www.goforgold.sunrisesprint.com

Watch Now

The IronKids, meanwhile, ushers in the triathlon weekend on Saturday with the future of local tri-sport clashing for top honors in their version of the swim-bike-run race set at various distances.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Tipped to crowd Baniqued for the overall championship are Dash Ramirez, Jyrehn Sales, Lawrence Uy, Michael Balasbas and Jacob Tan, who are all competing in the 15-19 category and Jerome Sales (20-24), while Lucienne Aragones, Erika Burgos, Michelle Cabaron, Tiffany Cabero, Dondi de Vera, Kira Ellis, Ashley Payumo, Maurelle Salas, Katrina Salazar and Marianne Suico gear up for a showdown in the distaff side of the event organized by the IRONMAN Group/Sunrise Events, Inc.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Other titles to be disputed in Alveo 5150, sponsored by SBMA, Finis, Rudy Project, Sante Barley, Lalamove, Active, Manila Bulletin and Tempo, are the men's and women's relay and the mixed relay.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.