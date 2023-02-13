National College Tennis Team Championships underway at PCA

ARCHRIVALS Ateneo and La Salle brace for a grueling battle as they play two ties each on Tuesday ushering in the men’s competition in the National College Tennis Team Championships at the PCA outdoor courts in Paco, Manila.

The Eagles face the UST Tigers at 8 a.m. then return in the afternoon to slug it out with the National U Bulldogs at 1 p.m. in Group A play. UST and NU clash on Wednesday at 1 p.m.

See Alex Eala doubtful for SEA Games as she focuses on pro grand slam goals

The Archers, on the other hand, tangle with the University of the East Warriors at 8 a.m. and the University of the Philippines Maroons at 1 p.m. in Group B. UE and UP battle on Wednesday also at 1 p.m.

The top two teams will advance to the crossover semifinals with the winners disputing the crown.

Hostilities in the women’s side started on Monday, with La Salle battling Ateneo. UP took on NU in the other tie. UP battled La Salle while NU faced Ateneo in afternoon matches.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

UP will take on Ateneo tomorrow while La Salle and NU square off with the top two teams advancing to the winner-take-all finals of the week-long event serving as part of the Palawan Pawnshop-Palawan Express Pera Padala tennis program led by president/CEO Bobby Castro.

Fierce action is also seen in the individual title race with the leading players and rising stars in the ranks making up the big cast, including regular campaigners in the PPS-PEPP circuit, among them UST’s Nilo Ledama, Eric Jay Tangub, Jose Maria Pague and John Steven Sonsona, NU’s Jude Ceniza, Vince Tugade and Aljon Talatayod, and Ateneo’s Gabriel Tiamson, Nio Tria, Diego Dayrit and Eric Jed Olivarez, Jr.

UE is headed by Jarell Edangga, UP is bannered by Loucas Fernandez, while Mark Crisosto anchors La Salle’s bid in the week-long tournament backed by ProtekTODO, PalawanPay, the Unified Tennis Philippines and UTR (Universal Tennis Rating).

The women’s cast is led by Anna de Myer, Achaia Cabahug, Kristine Martin and Lucy Inalves of UP, Danna Abad, Alyssa Bornia, Jan Anghag and Ericka Yap of NU; Mikaela Vicencio, Aubrey Calma, Arianne Nillasca and Jazelle Madis of La Salle; and Melanie Dizon, Tracy Llamas and Althea Ong of Ateneo.

Watch Now

Meanwhile, action shifts to San Pablo City, Laguna for the Escudero Cup Men’s Open and Juniors Championships on Feb. 20-24 (Open) and Feb. 23-28 (Juniors) at the Aera Tennis Club courts.