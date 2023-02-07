Alex Eala doubtful for SEA Games as she focuses on pro grand slam goals

ALEX Eala has already set her priorities for the year, and it includes more serious adjustment in the professional circuit.

"It's one thing to transition from juniors to women's, and another transitioning from ITF tour to WTA tour, and that's what I'm working on right now," she said on Tuesday in a homecoming presser arranged by her sponsors, Globe and BPI in Globe Tower, BGC.

With her plans to continue ITF and WTA circuits whole year, any hope of playing for the national team will have to take a backseat.

The young netter couldn't commit yet to play for the PH tennis team for the upcoming 32nd Southeast Asian Games.

"I love to play again for the country for SEA Games, but from what I know, it might interfere with French Open qualifiers, so I have to clarify with my team if that's going to be in my calendar," she said.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Grand Slam Goals

The three-time juniors grand slam champ is turning 18 this May, and is targeting to land the pro grand slams before her birthday.

She is currently at WTA No. 214 in the world rankings, a significantly good place for her goals.

"My next target is to try and qualify for the French Open, but I have to budget my tournaments, I have 20, and I just played my 15th in my latest, Thailand Open," Alex explained.

On her assurance? It's still day-to-day.

"That depends on a lot of factors, I have to defend and gain points when I can, it depends on who’s joining and who’s backing out. It’s gonna be my first pro grand slam, if ever, and my goal is to get to as many grand slams as I can," she explained.