    Thu, Jun 15
    Tennis

    Alex Eala graduates from Rafa Nadal Academy 

    by Kate Reyes
    3 hours ago
    

    AFTER five years, Alex Eala graduated from the Rafa Nadal Academy in Mallorca, Spain on Thursday.

    The RNA and Rafael Nadal himself uploaded photos and video clips of the event, celebrating the graduates' feat.

    See Alex Eala dominates Swiss foe to bag third ITF pro title

    Eala studied as a full scholar in RNA after being scouted in Les Petit As in January 2018.

    In his speech, Nadal said: "I hope you leave here with the tools you need for the future. I am not a person who gives advice, but I'd give one, 'Give yourself opportunities. Don't get frustrated when things don't go your way.'"

    Alex Eala

    Roland Garros French Open 2023 Women's Champ Iga Swiatek also made her appearance as a special guest, and was even seated beside the 18-year-old Filipina.

    Last week, Eala recently won her third International Tennis Federation pro title in W25 Yecla, Spain.

