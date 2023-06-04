Alex Eala dominates Swiss foe to bag third ITF pro title

ALEX Eala welcomed June with a new career milestone, bagging her third title in the International Tennis Federation pro circuit.

The Filipina tennis rising star overpowered Swiss Valentina Ryser, 6-3, 7-5, in the final of the $25,000 tournament in Yecla, Spain, Sunday night (Philippine Time).

Started strong, finished strong

Eala took a 3-0 lead before the 22-year-old Swiss managed to score her first game. The two exchanged points before the Filipina finished off the set at 6-3.

The following set was a see-saw challenge between the WTA No. 266 and 665 all the way to 5-5, before Eala broke Ryser in Game 11, and held her serve to cap off at 7-5.

The match lasted an hour and 30 minutes.

The championship is the latest addition to her pro titles from W25 Chiang Rai last year, and W15 Manacor in 2021.

Eala, who turned 18 last May 23, only started joining the women's circuit in late 2020.

She is also expected to represent the Philippines in the upcoming 2023 Asian Games in China this September.