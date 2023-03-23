LOOK: Alex Eala meets Coach Spo in Miami visit

AFTER her Miami Open stint, Alex Eala made a side trip to the home of the Miami Heat in Florida, meeting the mentor of Filipino descent, Erik Spoelstra.

Eala and Spoelstra were seen having a conversation at Miami-Dade Arena in a video shared by the Heat organization.

"When you come through Miami again, next year, hit us up," Spoelstra told Eala. "I'll come see you."

Overwhelmed, Eala answered "Oh, really? Okay, deal."

Earlier this week, the 17-year-old Pinay made an early exit from the prestige WTA tournament after losing to Irina-Camelia Begu in the Round of 128.

Wearing a Heat shirt, Eala also got a photo with Heat big man Bam Adebayo and coach Spo.

The Miami Heat Twitter page posted the heartwarming event on social media with the caption: "Two of the Philippines' finest."

This is already her second stint in the Miami Open after having joined in 2022 as well.

