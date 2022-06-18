Alex Eala sweeps Canadian foe to land first 60k pro finals in her career

ALEX Eala is off to her first-ever finals in a $60,000 tournament.

The 17-year-old Filipina ace overpowered Canadian Katherine Sebov with a 6-2, 6-1 sweep during the semifinals round of the W60 Madrid at Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna on Saturday afternoon, Manila time.

The victory punched her a ticket to the final round of the women's singles pro circuit, her first finals in that tier.

She is also looking to bag her third pro title, and her highest pro attainment, after a W15 Manacor win in 2021, and a W25 Chiang Rai cup last April.

Alex Eala sustains her effort

Eala led early in the first set at 2-0, before the 16th seed fought back to get the third game for her first point. The Canadian then powered through a long rally to get even closer at 3-2, before Eala picked up her pace to win the next games, capping off the first set at 6-2.

The second set looked easier for Eala, limiting Sebov to just a single game for the first point of the faceoff, 0-1, before unleashing three break points and a service ace to conquer Sebov, 6-1.

She will next face either Adithya Karunaratne of Hong Kong or home bet Marina Bassols Ribera in the title match.

