Alex Eala upsets third-seeded foe to enter Spain 60k pro semis

ALEX Eala didn't take long to pull off an upset and make it to the W60 Madrid semifinals.

The Filipina teen tennis sensation finished third-seeded Jaimee Fourliss of Australia, 6-1, 6-4, to move to the semifinals round of the $60,000 tourney at the Club Deportivo Brezo Osuna on Friday night (Manila time).

Now, she's only two wins away to another pro title, following her victories at W15 Manacor in 2021 and W25 Chiang Rai last April.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Alex Eala vs. Jaimee Fourliss recap

Eala, 17, had a strong 5-0 start against the Aussie, who was limited to scoring a single game late in the first set. The Filipina, asserting dominance, sealed the deal at 6-1.

The following set, however, turned up the challenge for Eala as the WTA no. 182 started hot at 2-0. Eala, however, answered back in the third and fourth game, tying at 2-2, then 3-3, and 4-4.

Continue reading below ↓

The Pinay teen then pulled away, winning two consecutive games in the second set to take match point at 6-4 in a battle that lasted an hour.

Eala will next face the winner between France's Carole Monet and Katherine Sebov of Canada.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.