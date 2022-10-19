Alex Eala escapes Russian to jumpstart $60k Hamburg tour

THE PHILIPPINES' Alex Eala just won her first-round match in Hamburg, Germany, beating Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia in a three-set thriller that lasted two hours and 44 minutes, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, on early Wednesday morning.

The 17-year-old Pinay bucked a slow start rallying late in the thriller, after losing the first set by four games, 2-6. She led the decider from the get-to, starting strong at 5-1. Kazionova fought back with three consecutive games before Eala took the third set, 6-4.

Alex Eala vs. Ekaterina Kazionova recap

Earlier in the match, the 23-year-old Russian defied Eala's first point in the second set, snatching the seventh game to take the lead, 3-4. Eala tied at 4-4, but Kazionova won consecutive games to cap off second set at 6-4.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Eala, who had recently risen in ranking to WTA no. 248, will next face tournament top seed Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, WTA no. 118, for her second-rounder on Thursday.

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

Watch Now

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.