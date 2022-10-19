Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Alex Eala escapes Russian to jumpstart $60k Hamburg tour

    Alex Eala
    THE PHILIPPINES' Alex Eala just won her first-round match in Hamburg, Germany, beating Ekaterina Kazionova of Russia in a three-set thriller that lasted two hours and 44 minutes, 6-2, 4-6, 4-6, on early Wednesday morning.

    The 17-year-old Pinay bucked a slow start rallying late in the thriller, after losing the first set by four games, 2-6. She led the decider from the get-to, starting strong at 5-1. Kazionova fought back with three consecutive games before Eala took the third set, 6-4.

    Alex Eala vs. Ekaterina Kazionova recap

    Earlier in the match, the 23-year-old Russian defied Eala's first point in the second set, snatching the seventh game to take the lead, 3-4. Eala tied at 4-4, but Kazionova won consecutive games to cap off second set at 6-4.

      Eala, who had recently risen in ranking to WTA no. 248, will next face tournament top seed Ysaline Bonaventure of Belgium, WTA no. 118, for her second-rounder on Thursday.

