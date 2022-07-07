Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tennis

    Alex Eala escapes Alvarez in Portugal 25k opener, moves to QF with Cabrera

    by Kate Reyes
    Just now
    Alex Eala
    PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

    WASTING NO time, 17-year-old Alex Eala began her 13th professional tournament this year with a knockdown fight at the round of 32 of the W25 Corroios-Seixal, conquering Spanish opponent Eva Guerrero Alvarez, 6-3, 2-6, 6-2, on Wednesday midnight (Manila time).

    The win brings her to the second round of the Portugal-based tournament. She will face Alexandra Bozovic of Australia this Thursday night.

    Should she go the distance, she will nab her third singles title since W25 Chiang Rai last April.

      Alex Eala on the hunt for doubles trophy

      Still title-less in pro doubles, Eala also partnered with Filipina-Australian Lizette Cabrera at W25 Corroios-Seixal.

      Cabrera is a full-blooded Filipina who was born and raised in Townsville. She has been representing Australia in the Grand Slams since 2017.

      After a walkover win in the first round, the duo are now headed to the quarterfinals.

      A walkover win happens when players automatically advance to the next round without playing because their opponent was not able to play the scheduled match.

