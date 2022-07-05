Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
    Tennis

    Pinoy Power: Alex Eala teams up with Fil-Aussie Lizette Cabrera for Portugal 25k pro

    by Kate Reyes
    2 hours ago
    A FILIPINO tandem will see action in the International Tennis Federation's W25 Corroios-Seixal in Portugal as Philippines' Alex Eala partnered with Australia's Lizette Cabrera.

    Cabrera is a full-blooded Filipina who was born and raised in Townsville, Australia. The 24-year-old is currently ranked No. 194 in the WTA, while Eala, 17, is at 337th.

    This is the first time they will see action together since the younger Pinay started joining the pros in 2020.

    They will play their first round going against Brazilian Mariana Galvao Borges and home bet Maria Beatriz Teixeira this Tuesday afternoon.

      Alex Eala, Lizette Cabrera are also in singles

      Eala and Cabrera are also in the singles division, facing Spain's Eva Guerrero Alvarez and Erika Sema of Japan, respectively, in the first round.

      Eala is still on the prowl for her third singles pro title, as well as her first for doubles.

