    Tennis

    Alex Eala moves on to Spain 25k semis with defeat of home bet

    by Kate Reyes
    2 hours ago
    PHOTO: Alex Eala on FB

    ALEX Eala is now just two wins away from bagging her third professional title.

    The Filipina escaped WTA no. 285 Rosa Vicens Mas of Spain, 7-6(3), 7-6(4), in the quarterfinals of the W25 El Espinar/Segovia on Thursday night to reach her fourth semifinals this season.

    Eala, WTA no. 282, will next face Eva Guerrero Alvarez, seeded seventh, whom she defeated in the first round of W25 Corroios-Seixal earlier this month.

      Alex Eala vs Rosa Vicens Mas recap

      The first set saw a seesaw of scores after the Spaniard took the first game. The two never gave an inch, with Vicens Mas trailing, and then managing to tie at 5-5, then 6-6. Eala, however, was quicker to complete the count.

      The 17-year-old Filipina also recorded all four of her break points in the first set.

      Come second set, Eala trailed up to 1-3, but gained composure midway to turn the tides and get up to 5-3. Vicens Mas, however, recaptured her momentum, and equalized the games at 5-5, then 6-6.

      All tied up, Eala, pulled off a service ace in the ninth rally of the 13th game to take the match that lasted two hours and 19 minutes.

