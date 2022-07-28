Alex Eala beats Amy Zhu, advances to Spain 25k quarterfinals

THE TITLE shot is still alive for Alex Eala.

The Filipina teen tennis sensation defeated Amy Zhu of United States, 6-4, 6-3, to reach the quarterfinals of the $25,000 El Espinar/Segovia ITF tournament, on Wednesday.

This is already her sixth quarterfinals berth as she plays her 15th pro tournament this year.

Alex Eala versus Amy Zhu recap

Despite the American taking the first game, Eala was able to power through consecutive games to advance at 4-1, but Zhu was quick to follow through. Tied at 4-4, the WTA no. 282 held serve to take two more games and cap off first set at 6-4.

In the following set, the Filipina led at 4-1 again, but Zhu came close once again at 4-3, before Eala broke her and took games eighth and ninth to seal the win, 6-3.

The two's head-to-head record is now at 2-0, Eala. They first met in the second round of W25 Chiang Rai last April, where Eala got her second pro title.

The 17-year-old initially won her first in the W15 Manacor in 2021.

She will next face Rosa Vicens Mas of Spain, WTa no. 285, in the quarterfinals.

