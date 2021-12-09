Alex Eala drops Orange Bowl singles but moves to doubles second round

AN UNSEEDED Czech foe ended Alex Eala’s run in the second round of Girls’ Singles of the 18-Under Junior Orange Bowl Tennis Championship 2021 held in Plantation, Florida.

The Filipina teen tennis sensation succumbed to Kristyna Tomajkova, 3-6, 3-6, in the round of 32 on Thursday morning, Philippine Time.

The defeat may have cut short her singles tiff, but Eala is still in contention in the girls’ doubles category.

Alex Eala still in the running at Orange Bowl doubles

On the same day, the 16-year-old and her doubles partner Argentina’s Solana Sierra dominated the American pair of Krystal Blanch and Madeleine Jessup, 6-2, 6-1, to move to the second round of 18-Under doubles.

Eala is a title holder in the girls’ doubles. She captured the crown in 2019 with partner Evialina Laskevich of Belarus.

The Orange Bowl is her final competition for the year and she is looking to replicate her feat two years ago.

Earlier this year, the Juniors World No. 4 added another doubles grand slam under her belt with a win in the 2021 Frech Open Girls with Russian Oksana Selekhmeteva.

Eala and Sierra, third-seeded, awaits the winner of the match between Brooklyn Olson and Maddy Zampardo of USA, and Russian Mirra Andreeva and American Katja Wiersholm.

