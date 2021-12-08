Alex Eala wins over home bet in Orange Bowl opener

WITH hopes of ending the year on a high note, Alex Eala is starting out strong in the Orange Bowl International Tennis Championships in Florida, United States.

To jumpstart her journey, Eala defeated American Charlotte Owensby, 6-2, 6-3, in the first round of Girls Singles' division, on Wednesday morning, Philippine time, at Plantation.

The Filipina ace is looking to replicate, or even surpass her last finish in the prestigious tourney. She last participated in 2019, when she captured the Girls Doubles crown with Belarusian partner Evialina Laskevich.

And now, she's back in action for her last competition in 2021.

Second tournament since foot injury of Alex Eala

The Orange Bowl is only her second contest after recovering from her foot injury that had her sidelined since September.

She is the second-seeded in the Singles 18-under, and ranked third with Solana Sierra of Argentina in the Girls' Doubles.

Having won the 64-people pool, the Juniors World No. 4 now moves to the round of 32, facing unseeded Kristyna Tomajkova of Czech Republic on Thursday morning.

In the Doubles play, Eala and Sierra will go against American pair of Krystal Blanch and Madeleine Jessup for the first round, which is also penciled on Thursday.

