Alex Eala succumbs to Russian foe in comeback game

RUSSIAN Darya Astakhova put a quick stop to Filipina teen tennis sensation Alex Eala's comeback stint, 2-6, 2-6, in a $25,000 ITF pro tournament in Milovice, Czech Republic, Tuesday night, Manila time.

The 16-year-old showed signs of rust, struggling to maintain her pacing in the match against the eighth-seeded competitor.

She drew first blood at the beginning of the first set, but Astakhova, 19, was quick to fire back, winning three straight to take an early lead over Eala.

The Filipina cut it down to 2-3, but her foe, WTA no. 291, kept the momentum steady.

This was Eala's first match in two months. Normally facing a grueling schedule, the tennister had to take a break after she suffered a foot injury last August. She was accepted in the main draw of this Women's tour as a Junior Exempt player.

In the second set, Eala, WTA no. 529, was on the disadvantageous end, trailing the Russian from the get-go.

The Juniors World No. 4 also recorded five double faults during the match that lasted one hour and 13 minutes.

This is already her 14th pro tourney this year, as she continues to search for her second title after winning her first pro championship llast January.

