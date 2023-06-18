Kheith Rhynne Cruz wins two gold medals in SEA youth table tennis

KHEITH Rhynne Cruz collected the Philippines’ two gold medals in the 2023 SEA Youth table tennis competition in Brunei.

Cruz topped the girls’ under-17 singles competition on Sunday, beating Wirakarn Tayapitak of Thailand, 11-7, 11-4, 8-11, 11-4, 7-11, 11-3.

The 16-year-old Cruz also teamed up with Chrishien Mae Santillan to win the girls’ under-19 doubles title by beating Wirakarn and Wanwisa Aueawiriyayothin of Thailand, 11-2, 11-9, 11-7, on Saturday.

The pair of gold medals led to one of the Philippines' best showings in the Southeast Asian Games youth competition.

Cruz and Santillan also joined Althea Jade Gudes, Jelaine Monteclaro, and Zachi Chua in the Philippine side that took a silver medal in the girls’ under-19 team event.

Santillan also delivered a bronze in the girls’ under-19 singles tournament, while Jigsaya Cabrido and Joanna Isabelle Esguerra (bronze, cadet girls doubles), Khevine Khieth Cruz and Carl Benjamin De Los Reyes (bronze, cadet boys doubles), and Ray Joshua Lawrence Manlapaz (bronze, under-17 boys singles) also went home with medals.

“These remarkable victories, coupled with the unwavering support of our coaches, staff, and the PTTF showcase the relentless pursuit of excellence that defines our athletes,” said Philippine Table Tennis Federation president Ting Ledesma.

The PTTF also thanked thanked the Philippine Sports Commission, Philippine Olympic Committee, Huaching Foundation Bill Yap, Topcoms Marketing, Astiga Pilipinas, Brian Alva and Ian Villacuel, Volunteer Team Managers in Brunei, Steffy Chua, and Mr. and Mrs. Esguerra for their support to the delegation.