    Taipei beats Philippines to take third place Women Softball Asia Cup

    by Reuben Terrado
    2 hours ago
    Philippine blu Girls
    PHOTO: Asaphil

    CHINESE Taipei defeated the Philippines, 10-5, in the battle for third place in the Women Softball Asia Cup 2023 on Saturday at the Songdo LNG Stadium in Incheon, Korea.

    The Philippine Blu Girls missed the podium finish in the battle for the bronze medal after squandering a four-run lead in the first inning.

    See Blu Girls clinch World Cup spot after entering top four of Asia Cup

    It was still a solid finish for the Blu Girls, who formally got the wildcard spot in the 2024 Women Softball World Cup after placing fourth in the tournament.

    Chia Hui Ko blasted a two-run home run for Chinese Taipei in the fifth inning, a huge follow-up to a three-run third that enabled them to grab a 6-5 lead.

    PHOTO: Asaphil

