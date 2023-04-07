Blu Girls clinch World Cup spot after entering top four of Asia Cup

THE Philippine women’s softball team is headed to the 2024 Women’s Softball Cup after securing a place in the medal rounds of the Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023 in Incheon, Korea.

Blu Girls book 2024 Women’s Softball Cup ticket

The Blu Girls are assured of a top four finish in the Asia Cup after host South Korea lost to Japan, 11-0, on Thursday.

The top three finishers in the Asia Cup will advance to the World Cup to be played in Dublin, Ireland, Buttrio, Italy, and Valencia, Spain. But a wildcard entry has been granted to Asia, with the fourth placer in the tournament getting that seat.

The Philippines lost to Japan, 9-1, on Friday but still ended at fourth place at the conclusion of the preliminaries with a 5-3 win-loss record, one game ahead of Korea.

“I'm so proud of these girls. They really trained hard for this and has fought with all their heart each game,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

“This is huge accomplishment given that this is an All-Filipina team, the first in nine years. We at ASAPHIL will ensure that they get the preparations and exposure they need to be battle ready against the world's best in the World Cup in July,” said Lhuillier.

The Philippines will look to take home a medal when they go for bronze against Chinese Taipei on Saturday.

The ranking will determine where the Philippines will be bracketed in the World Cup.

The Blu Girls will be in Group A along with host Ireland, Australia, Botswana, Great Britain, and the United States if they win the bronze.

The Philippines will play alongside Spain, Canada, Venezuela, New Zealand, and the Asian champion in Group C if they finish fourth in the Asia Cup.

“We are elated with securing the World Cup slot which was our target at the start of the tournament. But we will go for a podium finish and I believe the team can do it,” said Blu Girls coach Randy Dizer.