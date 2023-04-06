Blu Girls earn place in Asia Cup bronze-medal match, crack at World Cup spot

THE Philippines routed India, 10-0, after four innings on Thursday to advance to the bronze-medal match of the 2023 Women Softball Asia Cup in Incheon, Korea.

The Blu Girls got a shot at a podium finish following a revision of the tournament format after Wednesday’s matches were rained out. Organizers scrapped the semifinal round with the top two teams playing the gold medal game, and the third and fourth ranked nations fighting for a bronze.

The bronze medal winner will claim the third and final spot for Asia in the 2024 Women Softball World Cup in Dublin, Ireland.

The Philippines hold a 5-2 win-loss record for fourth place but will still see action in one last preliminary match against Japan on Friday before playing for the bronze and the last World Cup seat.

The Blu Girls began the rout with four runs in the second inning, while also beating India on a no-hitter.

“We are proud to have you represent our country, and we can't wait to see what else you will achieve in the future,” said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines president Jean Henri Lhuillier.