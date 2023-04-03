Blu Girls beat Thailand but blanked by Taiwan in Asia Cup

THE Philippine Blu Girls split their matches on Monday in the 2023 Women Softball Asia Cup at the Songdo LNG Stadium in Incheon, Korea.

The Blu Girls defeated Thailand in four innings, 10-0, but lost to world No. 3 Chinese Taipei, 5-0, to post a 3-1 win-loss record after Day Two of the competitions.

The Blu Girls are now in third place in the team standings going to key matches against Singapore and undefeated China on Tuesday.

Celyn Ojare, Kaith Ezra Jalandoni, and Glory Alonzo combined for a no-hitter as the Blu Girls scored 13 runs in the abbreviated game against Thailand.

But the Blu Girls struggled against Korea where they were limited to only two hits against the pitching of Ke Hsai Ai.

Still, Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines officials are optimistic.

“They’ve been showing solid defense. I hope they will continue this throughout the tournament,” said Asaphil president Jean Henri Lhuillier.