PH Blu Girls gain early Asian Cup lead after wins over HK, Korea

THE Philippine Blu Girls opened their campaign in the Women’s Softball Asia Cup 2023 with two victories at the LNG Sports Town in Incheon, Korea.

The Blu Girls blanked Hong Kong, 7-0, after five innings then delivered a 2-0 shutout over Korea for the early lead in the standings.

Glory Alonzo yielded just three hits against Hong Kong, while fellow pitcher Ann Antolihao gave up five Korean batters in the victory.

Khrisha Cantor and Alaiza Talisik brought home the two runs for the Philippines in the game against Korea.

Aside from the Asian crown, three spots to the WBSC Women’s Softball World Cup in July are also at stake.

“The girls are in high spirits and I am confident they will perform well in this competition. They’ve been preparing non-stop in the past months," said Amateur Softball Association of the Philippines (Asaphil) president Jean Henri Lhuillier.

RP Blu Girls Coach Randy Dizer added: “We are ready. It’s time to show the world what we have been practicing for and I’m confident the girls will deliver. The goal is a podium finish and one of the World Cup slots."