Bago City places third in Junior League Softball World Series

BAGO City ended up in third place in the 2022 Junior League Softball World Series, beating West representative Summerlin South Little League of Las Vegas, 3-0, on Saturday in Kirkland, Washington (Sunday, Manila time).

Althea Key Palzario struck out eight and yielded only three hits in a complete game shutout to close the Asia-Pacific representative’s campaign on a high note after being ousted from title contention by Southeast, 6-4, on Friday.

The Philippine squad aged 12 to 14 years old scored all their runs in the fourth.

Christine Jane Caracas opened scoring on an RBI single, as she and Froline Manalo were pushed home on an error.

Overall, Bago City junior leaguers finished with a 4-3 win-loss record including two wins in Pool A. It beat Southwest, 6-0, in the quarterfinals before that defeat against Southeast in the semifinals.

