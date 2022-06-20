Fun run in Imus to raise funds for Haribon Foundation

AFTER two years of quiet and confinement, a chance to have fun in the sun.

Runners of different levels get to see action in 21-kilometer, 10K, 5K and 3K run of the Green Run on July 3 at Vermosa, an Ayala Land Estate in Imus Cavite.

Pinoy Fitness has been tapped to organize the event with elite athletes expected to be joined by fitness enthusiasts, families and friends at the 750-hectare property.

Artist Cynthia Bauzon-Arre of Forest Foundation Philippines designed the medals to be given to the top performers.

Proceeds of the Run will go to Haribon Foundation’s Adopt-a-Seedling Program, to build a greener tomorrow.

Registration and information for the event is set at Vermosa’s Ayala Vermosa Sports Hub, a state-of-the-art professionally-managed sports facility.

“As more places begin to reopen, we can now enjoy the outdoors with more activities to engage in,” said Vermosa Estate head Jay Teodoro.

“I personally advocate sports and spending time outdoors as it helps boost physical and mental health. Physical activities, like running, provide a change of scenery and help reduce stress. This is why we organized the Vermosa Green Run. We want people to rediscover their surroundings, appreciate nature, enjoy the fresh air and boost their health. With an abundance of wide-open spaces and the state-of-the-art sports facilities at Vermosa Sports Hub, Vermosa provides one of the best venues to engage in physical activities.”

