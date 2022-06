CYCLING enthusiasts make a quick pit stop to rest and check their bikes at the newly-launched Central Bike Station at SM City Taytay in Rizal province on Saturday.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

The station aims to aid and support the biking community towards a more eco-friendly and sustainable lifestyle.

PHOTO: Jerome Ascano

