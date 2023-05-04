Filipino rowers earn two gold medals in Thailand meet

LED by Olympian Cris Nievarez, the Philippine rowing team won two gold medals and one bronze in the Asian Rowing Beach Sprint Championships in Thailand.

Cris Nievarez and Zuriel Sumintac won the Coastal Men’s Double Sculls recently in Pattaya in the Asian Qualifiers of the ANOC World Beach Games and the Asian Rowing Beach Sprints Championships.

Also bagging gold medals were Edgar Ilas and Joanie Delgaco in the Coastal Mixed Double Sculls.

Amelyn Pagulayan and Kristine Paraon bagged bronze in the Coastal Women's Double Sculls.

The national rowing team hopes to earn more medals, with Cris Nievarez entered in the the Men’s Solo and Feiza Lenton in the Women’s Solo.

Beach Sprints and Coastal Rowing in general is a growing sport that branched out from the traditional rowing sport. Held in open water venues, coastal rowing borrows its foundation from the techniques performed in rowing.

“It is an interesting development of the sport that requires an even greater emphasis for strength, balance, and speed from the rowers,” said Philippine Rowing Association President Patrick Gregorio.

The team was backed by the Philippine Olympic Committee, Philippine Sports Commission, MVP Sports Foundation, Smart and Maynilad.

