News you need to know: Cabagnot trade talk, MPBL on Fil-foreign limit

SMB not done trading

After trading Arwind Santos to NorthPort for Vic Manuel, San Miguel is looking to ship another member of its veteran core.

According to sources, it looks like Alex Cabagnot is the next on the list, with the star guard being sent to Terrafirma for Roosevelt Adams and Simon Enciso.

The deal has been on the table for weeks now, sources said, as San Miguel looks to retool and rebound after falling to TnT in the semifinals of the last PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the DHVSU gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

Top Fil-foreigners in PBA Draft

The PBA dumping all requirements other than a Philippine passport for Fil-foreign prospects to become eligible for the rookie draft has opened the doors to a number of overseas-born rookie players who have long been frustrated by the erstwhile strict process.

Jason Brickman, Jeremiah Gray, and Brandon Ganuelas-Rosser are just some of the notable names who stand to benefit from the relaxed eligibility rules.

MPBL scraps Fil-foreign players limit

The MPBL is set to hold a pocket tournament next month that will see a number of welcome rule changes including the scrapping of the controversial limit on the number of Fil-foreign players per team, at least for the time being.

The league swung its door open to Fil-foreigners, scrapping the 6-foot-5 height limit as well as the restrictions on the number of mixed-race, ex-professionals, and homegrown players in the lineups of teams.

The changes will be implemented in the MPBL Invitationals set to be staged from December 11 to 21 either at the Caloocan Sports Complex, Ynares Center in Antipolo, or the Sta. Rosa Sports Complex in Laguna.

