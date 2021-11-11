SMB looking to trade Cabagnot to Terrafirma for Enciso, Adams, says source

SAN Miguel Beer is not done trading.

Just days after sending longtime star Arwind Santos to NorthPort for Vic Manuel in a deal that rocked the PBA, the Beermen are set to let go of another key piece in their dreaded 'Death Five,' sources told SPIN.ph.

In the works for weeks now, sources said, is another trade that would send SMB veteran guard Alex Cabagnot to Terrafirma for Fil-Am guard Simon Enciso and former No. 1 draft pick Roosevelt Adams.

The deal has been on the table for weeks now, sources said, as San Miguel looks to retool and rebound after falling to TnT in the semifinals of the last PBA Philippine Cup bubble at the DHVSU gym in Bacolor, Pampanga.

If the deal gains the approval of the PBA Commissioner's Office trade committee, Cabagnot will be the second piece to be let go from a San Miguel starting five that for so long stood as undoubtedly the best in the league.

Like Santos, Cabagnot, 38, has had a long, successful career with the Beermen since 2010 - a stint interrupted briefly by a spell with GlobalPort (now NorthPort) in 2014. He has won eight championships and a Finals MVP with the franchise.

The 16-year veteran was limited to just four games in the last Bacolor bubble because of an injury but still produced averages of 12.25 points, 3.75 rebounds, and 2.75 assists in 25 minutes in SMB's run to the semifinals.

Enciso impressive for the Bossing

On the other hand, Enciso has yet to play a single game with Terrafirma, which acquired him in a trade with Blackwater just last September 28 in exchange for young guard Rashawn McCarthy.

The Fil-Am gunner was impressive in his brief spell with Blackwater, averaging 13.7 points, 4.1 assists, and 2.8 rebounds in 11 games - none of which the Bossing won.

Adams, 27, has been on a steady rise since being acquired No. 1 overall by Terrafirma in the regular rookie draft of 2019. The Arizona-born averaged 11.22 points and 7.44 rebounds in nine games in the last Philippine Cup.

Both Adams and Enciso are capable of bringing firepower to the Beermen backcourt while injecting young blood to the team's ageing core.

