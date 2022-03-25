News you need to know: Japeth injury, Cheng haunts F2, Arwind in Converge?

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday:

Sports roundup March 24

Arwind in Converge?

Arwind Santos doesn’t mind being on the move again – as long as it is what all parties want.

There has been talk that Converge owner Dennis Anthony Uy, who is from Pampanga, is planning to put up a dream all-cabalen team – and Kapampangan Santos, who just came to NorthPort in a shock trade from San Miguel, is open to joining the new team.

Santos said it would depend on coach Pido Jarencio – and his longtime representative.

“Depende kay Boss Danny Espiritu - the best agent in the world,” Santos said in SPIN Zoom In, referring to his long-time representative. “Kung saan niya ako ilalagay at alam niyang makakatulong ako, okay ako dun.”

Japeth Aguilar injury update

Whether Barangay Ginebra can sustain its success against NLEX will depend partly on the status of Japeth Aguilar.

The Gin Kings star big man is nursing a grade 2 strain on his calf, an injury he first sustained in the quarterfinals against TNT and resurfaced in Game One of the Final Four against the Road Warriors.

"He will be evaluated by Dr. (Raul) Canlas again tomorrow (Friday) before the game," Ginebra coach Tim Cone said in a text message. "His status is day to day and a game-time decision whether he can play or not."

Former Cargo Movers haunt F2

DES Cheng and Aduke Ogunsanya proved to be thorns in the side of their former team, steering Choco Mucho to a thrilling 21-25, 28-26, 25-20, 25-22 victory over F2 Logistics in the 2022 Premier Volleyball League Open Conference Thursday at Paco Arena in Manila.

Cheng played her best game for the Flying Titans as she proved a thorn in the side of her former teammates, scoring eight of her 10 points in set four alone, none bigger than her hit that put her side at match point, 24-22.

Ogunsanya, meanwhile, did her share with nine points from four attacks, four blocks, and one ace as Choco Mucho gained twice-to-beat advantage in the knockout stage.

