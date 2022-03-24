Arwind Santos interested in all-cabalen plans at Converge? He responds

ARWIND Santos is open to the idea of joining new team Converge on its reported plan to form an all-Pampanga team in its maiden season in the PBA.

But so long as NorthPort has full trust in him, he’ll remain a Batang Pier.

“Walan naman akong problema diyan. Depende kay coach Pido [Jarencio] 'yan,” Santos said when asked about the possibility during his guest appearance in a SPIN.Zoom In episode on Thursday.

“Depende kay Boss Danny Espiritu - the best agent in the world,” added the NorthPort veteran, referring to his long-time representative. “Kung saan niya ako ilalagay at alam niyang makakatulong ako, OK ako dun.”

Converge officially became the newest member of the PBA family on Wednesday when the league board unanimously approved its buyout of the Alaska franchise.

Santos was certainly gratified with the entry of the telecommunication service provider as it assures the continued means of livelihood and income to all personnel and staff affected by Alaska’s decision to finally leave the PBA.

“Siyempre nagpapasalamat tayo dahil pumasok yang Converge, sinalo niya yung mga players natin, mga coaches natin, mga utilities. OK yun,” he said.

Billionaire owner Dennis Anthony Uy, a native of Angeles City, Pampanga, earlier mentioned the possibility of fielding an all-cabalen team in the league which boasts a number of great talents from Pampanga such as Santos, Japeth Aguilar, Calvin Abueva, Ian Sangalang, Jayson Castro, Javee Mocon, among others.

While Santos is open to the idea, he believes there’s still a lof of unfinished business with NorthPort especially after falling short of making the playoffs in the Governors Cup in his first conference with the Batang Pier.

“Sayang, nakapanghihinayang. Pero kailangan makapag-move on,” said the 40-year-old former MVP. “Ganun talaga ang basketball. Kahit minsan alam mong kaya mo, minsan mawawala sa iyo. Ang ibig sabihin hindi para talaga sa amin.”

NorthPort went on a five-game skid to kick off its campaign, but then strung up five straight wins to put itself in a position to vie for a berth in the quarterfinals.

But back-to-back losses, including the playoff against Phoenix for the last playoffs berth, doomeed the team’s chance to advance in the next round.

Learning experience

The experience said should only toughen the Batang Pier in their succeeding campaigns, according to Santos.

“Hindi naman ibig sabihin nun katapusan na ng mundo. Lahat naman ng athletes dumadaan sa kabiguan, at ako marami na akong na-experience na ganyan. So ano lang, enjoy your life, keep on improving, huwag mong pabayaan ang sarili mo, alagan mo yung career mo,” said the former FEU King Tamaraw.

“Hindi yung nabigo ka lang, mawawalan ka na ng gana. Kung mahal mo ang basketball, tanggapin mo yung mga masasakit na mangyayari o kabiguan sa career mo kasi doon ka lalakas. At the end of the day maa-apply mo yan hindi lang sa basketball pati sa buhay at pamilya mo.

At the same time, Santos made mention of NorthPort coach Pido Jarencio for giving him the trust and confidence resulting in a renewed career that had him strongly vying for the Best Player of the Conference award even at his playing age.

“Nagpapasalamat ako kay coach Pido sa kumpiyansang binibigay niya sa akin at tiwala,” he said.

