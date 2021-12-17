News you need to know: Ginebra counteroffer to Japeth, 'Disturbing' Casimero vlog

HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

Sports roundup December 16

Ginebra counteroffer to Japeth

B.League teams are not the only ones that can make offers anyone can’t refuse.

Barangay Ginebra is also making sure Japeth Aguilar will get paid generously if he signs a contract extension with the PBA’s crowd darlings.

The Gin Kings are “constantly pressuring” Aguilar to sign a renewal on his current deal that expires on December 31 and offering “June Mar Fajardo money” to counter Japan teams’ offers of “upwards of $40,000 a month.”

Will Aguilar sign the Ginebra extension?

WBO investigation on Casimero vlog

The World Boxing Organization is investigating a vlog on the Youtube channel of John Riel Casimero in the middle of an inquiry on his failure to defend his world bantamweight title against Paul Butler in Dubai.

Multiple sources bared US-based Problellum, which promoted the Dubai card as its first-ever offering, pointed to an exchange between Casimero, his brother Jayson, and Stephen Lunas in their Quadro Alas YouTube channel.

Continue reading below ↓

Probellum found the content 'disturbing,' according to an email to the WBO, which is in the process of investigating whether Casimero should be stripped of his world bantamweight title belt following the controversial Dubai no-show.

Continue reading below ↓ Recommended Videos

Roider Cabrera update





Roider Cabrera’s family is seeking continuous support as the PBA player remains hardly responsive in the hospital.

Cabrera’s sister, Rachaleen shared an update on the Terrafirma forward almost a month after he collapsed following a PBA 3x3 game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

"As of the moment, he’s still in ICU and in a vegetative state. As we all wait for him to be fully recovered, we ask for your continuous prayers," she shared.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

Scottie Thompson beach wedding

Scottie Thompson tied the knot with Jinky Serrano in a solemn ceremony celebrated in a beachfront location in Davao del Norte.

The two were married in a private civil ceremony in Las Pinas in June and celebrated their union before family and friends at the Del Norte Pearl Farm Resort.

We are now on Quento! to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.