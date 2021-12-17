Rank Country Gold Silver Bronze Total
See Medalist
    View Today
    Fri, Dec 17
    Multisport

    News you need to know: Ginebra counteroffer to Japeth, 'Disturbing' Casimero vlog

    by spin.ph staff
    Just now
    Japeth Aguilar John Riel Casimero Scottie Thompson
    Japeth Aguilar, John Riel Casimero, and Scottie Thompson occupied the headlines on Thursday.
    PHOTO: PBA Images

    HERE are the top sports news from Thursday.

    Sports roundup December 16

    Ginebra counteroffer to Japeth

    B.League teams are not the only ones that can make offers anyone can’t refuse.

    Barangay Ginebra is also making sure Japeth Aguilar will get paid generously if he signs a contract extension with the PBA’s crowd darlings.

    The Gin Kings are “constantly pressuring” Aguilar to sign a renewal on his current deal that expires on December 31 and offering “June Mar Fajardo money” to counter Japan teams’ offers of “upwards of $40,000 a month.”

    Will Aguilar sign the Ginebra extension?

    WBO investigation on Casimero vlog

    The World Boxing Organization is investigating a vlog on the Youtube channel of John Riel Casimero in the middle of an inquiry on his failure to defend his world bantamweight title against Paul Butler in Dubai.

    Multiple sources bared US-based Problellum, which promoted the Dubai card as its first-ever offering, pointed to an exchange between Casimero, his brother Jayson, and Stephen Lunas in their Quadro Alas YouTube channel.

    Continue reading below ↓

    Probellum found the content 'disturbing,' according to an email to the WBO, which is in the process of investigating whether Casimero should be stripped of his world bantamweight title belt following the controversial Dubai no-show.

    Continue reading below ↓
    Recommended Videos

    Roider Cabrera update

    Roider Cabrera remains confined in the ICU of Medical City.

    Roider Cabrera’s family is seeking continuous support as the PBA player remains hardly responsive in the hospital.

    Cabrera’s sister, Rachaleen shared an update on the Terrafirma forward almost a month after he collapsed following a PBA 3x3 game at the Ynares Sports Arena in Pasig.

    "As of the moment, he’s still in ICU and in a vegetative state. As we all wait for him to be fully recovered, we ask for your continuous prayers," she shared.

    MORE FROM SPIN
    MORE FROM SPIN

      Scottie Thompson beach wedding

      Scottie Thompson tied the knot with Jinky Serrano in a solemn ceremony celebrated in a beachfront location in Davao del Norte.

      The two were married in a private civil ceremony in Las Pinas in June and celebrated their union before family and friends at the Del Norte Pearl Farm Resort.

      We are now on Quento! Download the app to enjoy more articles and videos from SPIN.ph and other Summit Media websites.

      Read Next
      read more stories about:
      Sorry, no results found for
      Read the Story →
      Japeth Aguilar, John Riel Casimero, and Scottie Thompson occupied the headlines on Thursday.
      PHOTO: PBA Images

      • This article originally appeared on Topgear.com. Minor edits have been made by the TopGear.com.ph editors.
      POLL

        Retake this Poll
        • Quiz

        Quiz Result
        Take this Quiz Again