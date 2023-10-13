News you need to know: UAAP refs banned, Vargas jokes on losing Newsome, Oftana to SMC

HERE are the top sports stories from Thursday.

Sports news October 12

UAAP refs suspended

The UAAP has punished three referees who failed to “enforce the rules of the game” during Wednesday’s men's basketball quadruple-header, according to the Commissioner’s office.

The three officials got suspended after blowing the whistle during the games featuring UP-FEU, La Salle-Adamson, and the controversial Ateneo-UE battle that raised eyebrows on social media for the wide free-throw discrepancy between the two sides.

The Blue Eagles attempted 34 free throws, making 25, compared to the Red Warriors’ one of four.

League commissioner Xavy Nunag and Deputy commissioner Mariana Lopa revealed that all three referees failed their respective referee game report cards — a “number-based evaluation of every game referees officiate.”

Vargas jokes about losing MVP group stars to SMC

PBA chairman and TNT governor Ricky Vargas joked about losing two of the MVP group’s top stars to the SMC camp after they had first-hand experience of the magic touch of coach Tim Cone and team manager Alfrancis Chua at Gilas Pilipinas in the Asian Games.

“Natatakot na nga ako baka lumipat na si '[Chris] Newsome sa Ginebra, pati si [Calvin] Oftana,” Vargas said in jest.

After all, Cone and Chua showed how to run a team in leading the national side to a gold medal despite the adversities they faced.

“Tim is a players’ coach. This guy (Chua) gets into the mind of every player,” Vargas said. “He is like our tatay. He can shout at you. He can tell you what’s wrong with you and they will not get mad.”

Read more here.

MORE FROM SPIN MORE FROM SPIN

How rules changes will make PVL games faster, more dynamic

The Premier Volleyball League is set to test out a series of format and rules changes in its bid to make the games faster and more dynamic, starting in the All-Filipino Conference.

Newly appointed PVL competition director Sherwin Malonzo bared all 12 teams will now square off against each other in a single-round robin for playoff seeding - unlike previous conferences which featured two groups of four to six teams each in the elimination round,

ADVERTISEMENT - CONTINUE READING BELOW ↓

There will now also be just be one regular 30-second timeout and one technical timeout per set at the 13-point mark, unlike the usual two technical timeouts when a team reaches both the eight and 16-point marks in a set.

Read more about the changes here.

Get more of the latest sports news & updates on SPIN.ph